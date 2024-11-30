Short Interest in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Expands By 124.3%

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, an increase of 124.3% from the October 31st total of 70,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
CION Investment Stock Up 0.2 %
CION traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 161,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. CION Investment has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $12.69.
CION Investment Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 97.96%.
Institutional Trading of CION Investment
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CION has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CION Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CION Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CION Investment
About CION Investment
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
