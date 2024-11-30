Short Interest in Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Decreases By 23.5%

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 99,800 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brera Stock Up 25.6 %

BREA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 1,133,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,749. Brera has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

Get Brera alerts:

About Brera

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Brera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.