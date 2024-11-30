Short Interest in Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Expands By 24.1%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 574,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 192.9 days.

Boralex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60. Boralex has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $27.07.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

