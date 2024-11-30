Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Drops By 17.3%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

BDCO opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Blue Dolphin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

