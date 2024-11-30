Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Drops By 17.3%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Blue Dolphin Energy Trading Down 1.6 %
BDCO opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Blue Dolphin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.
About Blue Dolphin Energy
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Dolphin Energy
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.