Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Grows By 112.8%

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the October 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock traded up 0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 15.66. 215,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,616. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 15.65 and its 200-day moving average is 15.59. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of 13.82 and a 12 month high of 16.59.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.1769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 16.14 per share, for a total transaction of 249,443.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,601,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 332,509,307.52. This trade represents a 0.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 99,630 shares of company stock worth $1,585,113.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,853,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 395,288 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,761,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,063,000 after acquiring an additional 831,025 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $15,390,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 414,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 159,401 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

