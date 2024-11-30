Short Interest in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Rises By 147.6%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,200 shares, an increase of 147.6% from the October 31st total of 139,800 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

BIT Mining Stock Up 9.1 %

NYSE:BTCM opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. BIT Mining has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIT Mining

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIT Mining stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of BIT Mining as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

