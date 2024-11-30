Short Interest in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Rises By 79.8%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,100 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the October 31st total of 347,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
BTAI traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.41. 1,961,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,952. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.29.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 705.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 2,616,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
