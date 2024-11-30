Short Interest in Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT) Rises By 261.2%

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 261.2% from the October 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Australian Oilseeds Stock Performance

Australian Oilseeds stock remained flat at $0.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,587. Australian Oilseeds has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Australian Oilseeds

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Australian Oilseeds stock. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Australian Oilseeds comprises approximately 0.0% of Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clear Street Derivatives LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Australian Oilseeds as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Australian Oilseeds Company Profile

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edoc Acquisition Corp. is based in Victor, New York.

