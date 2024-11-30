Short Interest in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Increases By 24.2%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Arko Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ARKOW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,652. Arko has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

