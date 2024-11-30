Short Interest in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Increases By 24.2%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Arko Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ ARKOW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,652. Arko has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.
About Arko
