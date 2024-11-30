Short Interest in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Decreases By 43.2%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Algoma Steel Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTLW remained flat at $1.87 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,635. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.40.
About Algoma Steel Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.