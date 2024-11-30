SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX) Short Interest Up 124.6% in November

SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 124.6% from the October 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USDX remained flat at $26.28 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,502. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76. SGI Enhanced Core ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $26.32.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SGI Enhanced Core ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDXFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.26% of SGI Enhanced Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund enhanced yield by actively managing a portfolio of high-yielding, ultra-short term fixed income instruments, while also employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate additional income by selling short-term options.

