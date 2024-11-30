Severn Trent PLC (STRNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.62 on January 21st

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.6167 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
Severn Trent Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of STRNY stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STRNY shares. Citigroup upgraded Severn Trent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
