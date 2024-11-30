Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.24), with a volume of 475961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.13).

Serabi Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of £75.73 million, a PE ratio of 909.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

