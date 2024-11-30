Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1 %
SIGIP opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $20.30.
About Selective Insurance Group
