Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2024

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

SIGIP opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

