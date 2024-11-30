Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Director Marilyn B. Tavenner Sells 32,000 Shares

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $674,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,980. This represents a 59.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,308. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 16.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 528.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

