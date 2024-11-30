Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QBR.B. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.94.

About Quebecor

TSE QBR.B opened at C$33.06 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a one year low of C$27.84 and a one year high of C$35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.78.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

