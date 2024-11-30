Scopia Capital Management LP Has $14.46 Million Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Scopia Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,281 shares during the period. Pegasystems makes up approximately 3.0% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Scopia Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,968,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 7.9% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 683,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,399,000 after buying an additional 49,861 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 104.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 554,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after buying an additional 283,508 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,304,000 after buying an additional 34,416 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 484,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,397,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 8,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.23, for a total transaction of $673,234.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,172.28. This trade represents a 18.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 528 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $43,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,862 in the last ninety days. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.97. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.16 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

