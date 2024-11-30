SCF Partners Inc. Invests $12.84 Million in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

SCF Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 830,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,000. Forum Energy Technologies comprises 55.6% of SCF Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SCF Partners Inc. owned 6.76% of Forum Energy Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 28,225 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies Price Performance

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.46. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.