Scalar Gauge Management LLC Has $55.90 Million Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,484,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393,327 shares during the period. Zuora accounts for about 29.7% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Scalar Gauge Management LLC owned approximately 4.28% of Zuora worth $55,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 25.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zuora alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 20,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $173,246.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,755.22. The trade was a 10.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Hirsch sold 18,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $170,826.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,667.74. This trade represents a 49.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,391. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zuora Stock Up 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $10.85.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Zuora

About Zuora

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.