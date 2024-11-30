SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Up 28.1% in November

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SB Financial Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. 9,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,748. The firm has a market cap of $144.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Saturday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 325.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

