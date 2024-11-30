Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of SB stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $413.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth $90,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 27.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

