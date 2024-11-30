RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in November

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the October 31st total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,342.0 days.
RS Group Stock Performance
EENEF stock remained flat at $10.24 during trading on Friday. RS Group has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.
RS Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RS Group
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.