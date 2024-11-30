Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $41.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RPRX

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,460,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,705,000 after purchasing an additional 70,130 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 78.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,562,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Free Report

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.