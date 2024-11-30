Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Scotiabank set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.55.
Get Our Latest Research Report on RSI
Rogers Sugar Price Performance
Rogers Sugar Company Profile
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Sugar
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.