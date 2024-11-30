Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.55.

Shares of TSE RSI opened at C$6.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$780.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.69. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$5.12 and a 12 month high of C$6.14.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

