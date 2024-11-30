Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 983 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.74% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $58,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $133.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.27 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.24.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

