Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 10,785 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 916,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,785 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $47,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,940,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,325,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,787 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,546,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,704 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 420.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,789 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,074,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $986,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 147.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,767,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,400 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.22. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.85%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

