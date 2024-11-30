Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Update

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RCKTF opened at C$0.75 on Friday. Rock Tech Lithium has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.97.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

