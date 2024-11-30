Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Update

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.
Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RCKTF opened at C$0.75 on Friday. Rock Tech Lithium has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.97.
About Rock Tech Lithium
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rock Tech Lithium
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.