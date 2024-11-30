Robert B. Kaminski Sells 5,800 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,167.50. This represents a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12. Mercantile Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 14.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 5,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

