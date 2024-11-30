RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
RGC Resources Stock Performance
NASDAQ RGCO opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76.
RGC Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.55%.
Institutional Trading of RGC Resources
RGC Resources Company Profile
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
