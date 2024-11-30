Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Up 9.5 %
Remark stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.49.
Remark Company Profile
Featured Stories
