Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARKFree Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

