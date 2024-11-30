RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Receives $98.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.36.

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $1,505,569.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,261,134.93. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in RB Global by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in RB Global by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of RB Global by 533.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $97.76 on Friday. RB Global has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

