Raffles Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 321.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 69,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 114,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax Stock Performance

NYSE AJX opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Great Ajax Announces Dividend

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. Great Ajax had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 203.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently -6.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Great Ajax

Great Ajax Profile

(Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.