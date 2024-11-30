Raffles Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF comprises about 1.9% of Raffles Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Raffles Associates LP owned 0.22% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSOS. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 331,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $4.53 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

