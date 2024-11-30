Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,228 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 100.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.1 %

NOG stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $44.31.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $753.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOG. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $96,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,226. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $52,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,727,440.38. This trade represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,508 shares of company stock valued at $248,113. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

