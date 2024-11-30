Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 398.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,809 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 682.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,248,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,177 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,353,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 474,004 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 661,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 121,919 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 114.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 439,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 234,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 301,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

