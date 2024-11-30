Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,116 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 42,752 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vicus Capital raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $108.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $101.29 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.77 and a 200-day moving average of $110.86. The stock has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (down previously from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

