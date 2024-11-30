Qtum One Day Trading Volume Tops $60.47 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $3.88 or 0.00004009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $408.52 million and $60.47 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,677.24 or 0.03804035 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00047050 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00013375 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00013034 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,419,859 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

