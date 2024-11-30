Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,500 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Integer worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 55.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 8,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Integer by 3,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 60.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Integer during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITGR opened at $140.71 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.38 and its 200 day moving average is $124.36.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $431.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.59 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Integer from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

