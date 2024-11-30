Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 18,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 35,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.23. The stock has a market cap of $212.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

