Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Signet Jewelers worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 37.9% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000.

NYSE SIG opened at $100.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.73. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 22,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,192,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,957. This represents a 24.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,763 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $347,400.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,114.56. The trade was a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,957 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

SIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

