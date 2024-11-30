Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $9.55 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AerCap were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in AerCap by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

AER opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $100.81.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

