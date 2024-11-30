Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 5,100 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $201.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

