ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Acquired by Raffles Associates LP

Raffles Associates LP increased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 accounts for 4.9% of Raffles Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Raffles Associates LP owned 1.13% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 17.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SDS opened at $19.03 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.