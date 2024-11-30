Progeny 3 Inc. Buys New Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,645 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,000. Fair Isaac makes up approximately 0.6% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $2,382.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,092.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1,751.28. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.51, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,070.37 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. The trade was a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $8,121,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,895 shares in the company, valued at $113,456,446.95. The trade was a 6.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $21,901,887. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

