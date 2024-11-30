Private Trust Co. NA Sells 930 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBIN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 7,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2,600.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 186,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 179,644 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 111.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $246,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

BBIN stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.51.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.