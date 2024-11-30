Private Trust Co. NA Raises Position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,986 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FLIA opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

