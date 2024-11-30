Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 38.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.8% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS opened at $491.44 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $468.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.09.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This represents a 18.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $12,230,877 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

