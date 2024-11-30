Private Trust Co. NA Buys 670 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 650.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 1.9 %

MOD opened at $135.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.25. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.86 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.