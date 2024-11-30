Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 423 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7,274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317,197 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6,354.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 999,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 983,709 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,314,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,492,000 after acquiring an additional 331,127 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 538.5% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 248,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1,105.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 82,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 75,316 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $64.77 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

