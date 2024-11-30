PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.93.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $124.43 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.11%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. This represents a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

